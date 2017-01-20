Mexico minister sees Trump-Pena Nieto chat after meetings

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday he expected Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to talk directly in the days or weeks following high-level bilateral meetings in Washington next week.

Asked if there would be a phone call between the presidents, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on local radio he expected direct communication after the meetings.

On January 25 and 26, Videgaray and Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will attend talks with chief-of-staff Reince Priebus, Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, among others.