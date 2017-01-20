FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Mexico minister sees Trump-Pena Nieto chat after meetings
January 20, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico minister sees Trump-Pena Nieto chat after meetings

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks to the audience during a meeting with members of the Diplomatic Corps in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2017. Picture taken on January 11, 2017Carlos Jasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday he expected Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to talk directly in the days or weeks following high-level bilateral meetings in Washington next week.

Asked if there would be a phone call between the presidents, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on local radio he expected direct communication after the meetings.

On January 25 and 26, Videgaray and Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will attend talks with chief-of-staff Reince Priebus, Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, among others.

Reporting by Christine Murray

