January 27, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says he had 'very good' call with Mexico's Pena Nieto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, U.S. January 26, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday and agreed to work to improve ties after a meeting between the two leaders was scrapped amid a dispute over funding Trump's planned border wall.

"We had a very good call. I have been very strong on Mexico. I have great respect for Mexico ... but, as you know, Mexico with the United States has out-negotiated us and beat us to a pulp through our past leaders. They've made us look foolish," Trump told a news conference at the White House.

Trump said the call was friendly and he looked forward to renegotiating the U.S. trade relationship with Mexico in the future.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Emily Stephenson; Writing by David Alexander

