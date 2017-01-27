Trump says he had 'very good' call with Mexico's Pena Nieto

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, U.S. January 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday and agreed to work to improve ties after a meeting between the two leaders was scrapped amid a dispute over funding Trump's planned border wall.

"We had a very good call. I have been very strong on Mexico. I have great respect for Mexico ... but, as you know, Mexico with the United States has out-negotiated us and beat us to a pulp through our past leaders. They've made us look foolish," Trump told a news conference at the White House.

Trump said the call was friendly and he looked forward to renegotiating the U.S. trade relationship with Mexico in the future.