3 months ago
Trump says he'll urge Muslim leaders to fight extremism during Mideast trip
May 17, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says he'll urge Muslim leaders to fight extremism during Mideast trip

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 17, 2017.Brian Snyder

NEW LONDON, Conn. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would use his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia to challenge the leaders of Muslim countries to "fight hatred and extremism" while pursuing a peaceful future for their faith.

Speaking to the graduating class of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trump said he would seek new partners in the region because "we have to stop radical Islamic terrorism."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

