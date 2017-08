Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford holds a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Marine General Joseph Dunford to keep his post as his top military adviser for another two-year term.

Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was first named to the post in 2015 under then-president Barack Obama. The Pentagon announced the decision in a statement on Friday.