7 months ago
Trump to develop missile defense system against Iran, North Korea: White House
#World News
January 20, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 7 months ago

Trump to develop missile defense system against Iran, North Korea: White House

US President Donald Trump leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration intends to develop a "state of the art" missile defense system to protect against attacks from Iran and North Korea, the White House said in a policy position posted on its website on Friday.

The statement, posted on the White House website within minutes of Donald Trump's inauguration, did not provide details on whether the system would differ from those already under development, its cost or how it would be paid for.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Arshad Mohammed

