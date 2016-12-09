Factbox: After U.S. House Speaker Ryan, Trump to meet ex-rivals Fiorina, Santorum

(Reuters) - Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Friday and Monday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 90 meetings so far, according to his transition team. Trump was to see the following people in coming days, according to his team:

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

* U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican

MONDAY, DEC. 12

CARLY FIORINA

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

* Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard Co

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

* Meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 9

RAUL LABRADOR

* U.S. Representative from Idaho, a Republican

* Serves on House Judiciary and Natural Resources committees

* Was scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 8

RICK SANTORUM

* Former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, a Republican

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Technology industry leaders invited for a meeting with Trump, according to media reports citing transition officials.