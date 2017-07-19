FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 minutes ago
Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention: White House
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump urges Senate Republicans to keep trying
Healthcare
Trump urges Senate Republicans to keep trying
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
California wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
U.S.
California wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 19, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 24 minutes ago

Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention: White House

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to address the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Trump also declined to speak at the NAACP convention last year because it coincided with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he was formally nominated. Previous Republican presidential nominees regularly attended the annual meetings of the oldest U.S. civil rights organization.

This year's NAACP convention begins Saturday in Baltimore.

Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.