Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to address the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Trump also declined to speak at the NAACP convention last year because it coincided with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he was formally nominated. Previous Republican presidential nominees regularly attended the annual meetings of the oldest U.S. civil rights organization.

This year's NAACP convention begins Saturday in Baltimore.