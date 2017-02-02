FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he would like to speed up NAFTA talks
February 2, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says he would like to speed up NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.

"I would like to speed it up if possible. You're the folks who can do it," Trump said in the Oval Office where he met with bipartisan lawmakers from the Senate and House of Representatives.

Trump said Wilbur Ross, his pick for Commerce Secretary, would lead the negotiations.

"We are working very, very hard and will be very soon, as soon as we get the go-ahead - we have the 90-day period that we have to think about," Trump said. Under U.S. law, Congress has 90 days to review trade deals before they are signed.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Alan Crosby

