Trump and NATO chief hold phone call, agree on alliance's importance
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 4:56 PM / in a year

Trump and NATO chief hold phone call, agree on alliance's importance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is shown at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by telephone on Friday and agreed the “enduring importance” of the Western military alliance.

“The president-elect and the secretary general both underlined NATO’s enduring importance, and discussed how NATO is adapting to the new security environment, including to counter the threat of terrorism,” NATO said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed defense spending and agreed that “progress has been made on fairer burden-sharing, but that there is more to do,” in an apparent reference to the United States far greater outlay on its military to protect Europe.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

