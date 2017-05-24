FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Trump to be "really tough" on NATO allies: Tillerson
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 3 months ago

Trump to be "really tough" on NATO allies: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be "really tough" when he meets his NATO allies for the first time in Brussels on Thursday, demanding that they raise their defense spending, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson told journalists onboard the Air Force One that Trump "really wants NATO members to really step up and meet their obligations under burden-sharing."

"I think you can expect the president to be really tough on them," Tillerson said. "That's going to be the core of his message to NATO."

Tillerson added that Trump thought it important for NATO to join an international coalition fighting the Islamic State and that the U.S. president supported the Western military alliance's mutual security guarantees.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.