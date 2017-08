FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump has turned to his long-time company's top lawyer to serve as a special negotiator for trade deals and other talks, Trump's team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jason Greenblatt, chief legal officer for The Trump Organization who served as Trump's adviser to the Middle East, will work as Trump's special representative for international negotiations, the statement said.