Norway pledges $10 million to counter Trump's global anti-abortion move
#World News
February 20, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 6 months ago

Norway pledges $10 million to counter Trump's global anti-abortion move

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(This February 20 story has been corrected to say "she" instead of "he" in penultimate paragraph)

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway has joined an international initiative to raise millions of dollars to replace shortfalls left by U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on U.S.-funded groups worldwide providing information on abortion.

In January, the Netherlands started a global fund to help women access abortion services, saying Trump's "global gag rule" meant a funding gap of $600 million over the next four years, and has pledged $10 million to the initiative to replace that.

Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Canada and Cape Verde have all also lent their support.

"The government is increasing its support for family planning and safe abortion by 85 million Norwegian crowns ($10 million) compared with 2016," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

"At a time when this agenda has come under pressure, a joint effort is particularly important," she said in a statement.

Last month, Trump reinstated a policy requiring overseas organizations that receive U.S. family-planning funds to certify they do not perform abortions or provide abortion advice as a method of family planning.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Louise Ireland

