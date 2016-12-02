Trump, Norwegian PM Solberg speak by phone: Trump statement

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by telephone on Thursday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who congratulated Trump on his election win, the Trump transition team said in a statement.
"The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Norway," the statement said. "President-elect Trump said he looked forward to participating in alliance building forums to strengthen ties within the global community."
