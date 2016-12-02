FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 2:48 AM / 9 months ago

Trump, Norwegian PM Solberg speak by phone: Trump statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 19, 2016.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by telephone on Thursday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who congratulated Trump on his election win, the Trump transition team said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Norway," the statement said. "President-elect Trump said he looked forward to participating in alliance building forums to strengthen ties within the global community."

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
