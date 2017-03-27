House intel panel chief says did not meet Trump during White House visit

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) briefs reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Monday he did not meet with President Donald Trump or his aides when he viewed intelligence information on the White House grounds last week.

Nunes, a Republican, also said he went to the White House grounds because the intelligence, which may have included surveillance of Trump or his associates, had not yet been provided to Congress. The day after Nunes viewed the intelligence, he briefed Trump on its contents and held a news conference.