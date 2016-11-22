U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Republican President-Elect Donald Trump have spoken again following their meeting at the White House shortly after Trump's victory earlier this month, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama, a Democrat, met with Trump at the Oval Office on Nov. 10, two days after the presidential election. White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the two had talked again since then, citing Obama's commitment to a smooth transfer of power, but offered no other details.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Susan Heavey)