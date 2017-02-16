FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he'll submit healthcare reforms in early or mid-March
#Politics
February 16, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 6 months ago

Trump says he'll submit healthcare reforms in early or mid-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.

"We're doing Obamacare, we're in the final stages," Trump told a news conference, adding: "So we will be submitting sometime in early March, mid-March."

Trump ran for the White House last year on a promise to repeal and replace the signature healthcare program of his predecessor President Barack Obama known as Obamacare.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh

