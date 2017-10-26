Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Calling it a “national shame” and “human tragedy,” President Donald Trump on Thursday announced steps to fight the opioid crisis in the United States by declaring it a national public health emergency and cracking down on the flow of the drug fentanyl.

U.S. President Donald Trump displays a presidential public health emergency declaration on the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We are going to overcome addiction in America,” Trump said at the White House.

He said the federal government would work to develop non-addictive painkillers and pledged to consider bringing lawsuits against “bad actors” in the opioid epidemic.