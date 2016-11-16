No new U.S. administration is completely prepared: Biden

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Penceafter their meeting and lunch at the Naval Observatory in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No newly elected administration is totally ready to govern on the first day in office, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after a lunch meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

"No administration is ready on day one. We weren't ready on day one," Biden told reporters. "But I'm confident on day one everything will be in good hands."

Biden met with Pence and his wife at the vice president's residence in Washington for about two hours. He said he would be available to assist Pence at any time.