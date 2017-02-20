FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump strongly committed to partnership with EU, says VP Pence
February 20, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 6 months ago

Trump strongly committed to partnership with EU, says VP Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence poses at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is strongly committed to working with the European Union toward common objectives of peace and prosperity, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

"Today is my privilege on behalf of President Trump to express the strong commitment of the United States to continue cooperation and partnership with the European Union," Pence said in a statement read out after his meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk.

"Whatever our differences, our two continents share the same heritage, the same values and above all, the same purpose to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law. And to those objectives we will remain committed," he continued.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Roberta Rampton, Writing by Philip Blenkinsop

