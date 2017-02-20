FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump wants NATO to step up defense spending by year-end, says Pence
February 20, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 6 months ago

Trump wants NATO to step up defense spending by year-end, says Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence briefs the media at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expects by the end of the year "real progress" among NATO allies to step up their defense spending toward the minimum criteria of two percent of their economic output, Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Pence said: "America will do our part but European defense requires European commitment as much as ours... The president expects real progress by the end of 2017."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Phil Blenkinsop, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

