EU's Tusk says agreed with U.S. Pence on need for close ties

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that U.S. Vice President Mike Pence agreed with him on the need to preserve close cooperation between the United States and Europe, including Washington's support for NATO and a united Europe.
"After such a positive declaration, both the Europeans and the Americans must simply practice what they preach," Tusk said after hosting Pence in Brussels.[nL8N1G51L3]
Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Roberta Rampton, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska