6 months ago
EU's Tusk says agreed with U.S. Pence on need for close ties
#World News
February 20, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 6 months ago

EU's Tusk says agreed with U.S. Pence on need for close ties

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence poses with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that U.S. Vice President Mike Pence agreed with him on the need to preserve close cooperation between the United States and Europe, including Washington's support for NATO and a united Europe.

"After such a positive declaration, both the Europeans and the Americans must simply practice what they preach," Tusk said after hosting Pence in Brussels.[nL8N1G51L3]

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Roberta Rampton, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

