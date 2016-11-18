FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Trump considering Petraeus, others for Pentagon chief: WSJ
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 18, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 9 months ago

Trump considering Petraeus, others for Pentagon chief: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former CIA director David Petraeus speaks after leaving the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 23, 2015.Chris Keane

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering retired General David Petraeus, who resigned as CIA chief in 2012 after an extra-marital affair was revealed, is being considered for the post of defense secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the transition process.

Also under consideration as Pentagon chief are retired Marine General James Mattis, retired Army General Jack Keane, former national security adviser Stephen Hadley and former Senator Jim Talent, the Journal said.

Keane said on Twitter on Friday that he will not be joining the new administration.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.