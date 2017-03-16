Trump picks Boeing executive Shanahan to become Pentagon's No.2

Boeing's Pat Shanahan speaks to thousands of employees and guests, as a curtain is raised to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Boeing (BA.N) executive Patrick Shanahan is U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to take over the No. 2 role at the Pentagon as deputy U.S. defense secretary, the White House announced on Thursday.

The White House also announced plans to nominate:

* David Norquist to become Under Secretary of Defense, Comptroller. Norquist is a partner with Kearney and Company, a Certified Public Accounting firm.

* David Joel Trachtenberg to become Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, Policy. Trachtenberg is president and CEO of Shortwaver Consulting, LLC, a national security consultancy.

* Kenneth Rapuano to become Assistant Secretary of Defense, Homeland Defense and Global Security. Rapuano is senior vice president and director of the studies and analysis group at the ANSER Corporation.