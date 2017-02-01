Japan's Takeda committed to single-digit U.S. drug price rises

FILE PHOTO - Logos of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.

"Takeda has for many years been reasonable in its price increases in the U.S. and we are very committed to single-digit price increase," Takeda Chief Executive Christophe Weber told reporters at a results briefing.

Trump has called on global pharmaceutical companies to make more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices.

Takeda, which produces cancer treatments including Velcade, which targets a type of blood cancer, earns around a third of its drugs revenues from the United States, its biggest market outside Japan.

After picking up cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $5.2-billion deal this month, the company said it was looking for more acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio and expand to more overseas markets.