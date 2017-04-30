FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Trump invites Philippines' Duterte to Washington, White House says
#World News
April 30, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 4 months ago

Trump invites Philippines' Duterte to Washington, White House says

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference after concluding the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Philippines April 29, 2017.Erik De Castro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump invited Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone call on Saturday that also addressed concerns over North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

The White House gave no details of when the leaders would meet in Washington to discuss their alliance, but said Trump looked forward to visiting the Philippines in November as part of two summits with other Asian nations.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

