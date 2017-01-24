FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standing Rock Sioux tribe opposes Trump order on Dakota pipeline: statement
January 24, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 7 months ago

Standing Rock Sioux tribe opposes Trump order on Dakota pipeline: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Standing Rock Sioux tribe in a statement on Tuesday said it opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that would allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.

The tribe, in a statement, said the $3.8 billion project would contaminate U.S. and tribal water supply, and that it intends to take legal action against the decision. Separately, a lawyer for the tribe said the action was being done "hastily and irresponsibly."

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

