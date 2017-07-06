Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia in this file photo dated June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday it disagreed with U.S. President Donald Trump's assessment of Russia's behavior as "destabilizing."

Trump told a news conference in Warsaw earlier on Thursday that the United States was working with Poland to address Russia's "destabilizing behavior".

"We disagree with such an approach," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov said that the Kremlin also regretted a lack of understanding between Russia and the United States about expectations for their future relations.

"This is exactly why we are waiting for the first meeting of the two presidents," said Peskov.

"They will be able to personally exchange their thoughts on the most topical issues and, what is most important, this will be an opportunity to get acquainted and finally understand the true approach of each other to bilateral relations, not the approach which is broadcast by mass media."

Putin and Trump are due to hold their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 nations in Hamburg on Friday.

