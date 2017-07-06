Suicide blast kills two at bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
LJUBLJANA Slovenian President Borut Pahor, attending a meeting of EU leaders with Donald Trump in Warsaw, has invited the U.S. president to visit Slovenia and Trump has accepted the invitation, Pahor's cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.
It did not say when the visit could take place.
Trump's wife Melania grew up in the town of Sevnica in Eastern Slovenia and started her modeling career in the capital Ljubljana, before moving to the United States to pursue her career.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche)
ERBIL, Iraq Iraq's Kurdish leader said on Thursday that there was no turning back on a bid to achieve an independent Kurdish state, but he would pursue it through dialogue with Baghdad and regional powers to avoid conflict.