Trump's White House to open briefings to non-Washington media

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it planned later this week to establish four "Skype seats" for its regular media briefings to allow news organizations outside of Washington to participate.

"We're excited to open up into ... the fold here a diverse group of journalists from around the country who may not have the convenience or funding to travel to Washington," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform for voices that are not necessarily based here."