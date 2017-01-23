FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's White House to open briefings to non-Washington media
#Politics
January 23, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 7 months ago

Trump's White House to open briefings to non-Washington media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it planned later this week to establish four "Skype seats" for its regular media briefings to allow news organizations outside of Washington to participate.

"We're excited to open up into ... the fold here a diverse group of journalists from around the country who may not have the convenience or funding to travel to Washington," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform for voices that are not necessarily based here."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

