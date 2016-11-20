Radio host Ingraham says she's being considered for White House post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative radio talk show host Laura Ingraham said on Sunday she is being considered by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as White House press secretary.

Ingraham said she has talked to Trump and she was privileged to be considered. “It’s an intriguing idea,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.” Ingraham defended the Trump transition team’s decision not to include a pool of reporters when he has traveled at times. She said the news media had been “stacking the deck against Trump” before the election.