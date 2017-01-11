Priebus says 'salacious garbage' in the report on Russia 'didn't happen': NBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming chief of staff on Wednesday beat back reports that Russian officials had assembled a file of compromising information on the Republican businessman, due to enter the White House in 9 days.

Trump spokesman Reince Priebus, asked about the report on NBC's "Today" show, said he had brought the matter up with Trump. ""He said it was 'total garbage and I'm keeping it clean,'" Priebus said.

On Twitter, Trump pointed to the Kremlin's rejection of the report as a "complete and total fabrication."