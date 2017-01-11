FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priebus says 'salacious garbage' in the report on Russia 'didn't happen': NBC
January 11, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 7 months ago

Priebus says 'salacious garbage' in the report on Russia 'didn't happen': NBC

Reince Priebus (R), chief of staff to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, walks with a staff member as he arrives to attend meetings with Trump at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming chief of staff on Wednesday beat back reports that Russian officials had assembled a file of compromising information on the Republican businessman, due to enter the White House in 9 days.

Trump spokesman Reince Priebus, asked about the report on NBC's "Today" show, said he had brought the matter up with Trump. ""He said it was 'total garbage and I'm keeping it clean,'" Priebus said.

On Twitter, Trump pointed to the Kremlin's rejection of the report as a "complete and total fabrication."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Franklin Paul

