FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
House Speaker Ryan defends Priebus, says has Trump's confidence
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Cyber Risk
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 27, 2017 / 4:07 PM / an hour ago

House Speaker Ryan defends Priebus, says has Trump's confidence

1 Min Read

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to join U.S. President Donald Trump to depart for travel to France from the White House in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan defended White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on Thursday after President Donald Trump's new communications director appeared to link Priebus to media leaks in a tweet.

"Reince is doing a fantastic job at the White House and I believe he has the president's confidence. If those two gentlemen have differences my advice would be to sit down and settle your differences," Ryan said at a news conference.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new communications director, on Thursday backed away from what appeared to be a suggestion that the FBI investigate Priebus over a leak of Scaramucci's financial records.

Scaramucci tweeted late Wednesday: "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45." That posting was later deleted.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.