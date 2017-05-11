Senate Judiciary panel chief urges FBI to disclose any Trump probes

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley listens during FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday called on the FBI to publicly confirm whether or not it is probing President Donald Trump, who said in a letter this week he had been assured that he was not under FBI investigation.

In a statement, Grassley said that now-former FBI Director James Comey had previously briefed him and the panel's top Democrat, and that the lawmakers "heard nothing that contradicted the President’s statement."