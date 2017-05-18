FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Special prosecutor creation seen easing U.S. Congress partisanship: Senator Cornyn
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2017 / 10:31 PM / 3 months ago

Special prosecutor creation seen easing U.S. Congress partisanship: Senator Cornyn

FILE PHOTO: Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. on August 4, 2015.Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department's decision to name a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections could ease red-hot partisan tensions in Congress, Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said on Wednesday.

Cornyn, speaking to reporters immediately after ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as the special prosecutor, also said the announcement could make it easier for the Senate to confirm President Donald Trump's replacement of fired FBI Director James Comey and said former Senator Joe Lieberman would get widespread support among the 100 senators for confirmation, if he were to be nominated.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to make clear that Lieberman has not been nominated)

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.