Special prosecutor creation seen easing U.S. Congress partisanship: Senator Cornyn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department's decision to name a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections could ease red-hot partisan tensions in Congress, Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said on Wednesday.

Cornyn, speaking to reporters immediately after ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as the special prosecutor, also said the announcement could make it easier for the Senate to confirm President Donald Trump's replacement of fired FBI Director James Comey and said former Senator Joe Lieberman would get widespread support among the 100 senators for confirmation, if he were to be nominated.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to make clear that Lieberman has not been nominated)