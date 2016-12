U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the media as he arrives at a costume party at the home of hedge fund billionaire and campaign donor Robert Mercer in Head of the Harbor, New York, U.S., December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

MOSCOW U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is a clever man and will understand the level of his new responsibility quickly, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted by news agencies as saying in an interview with NTV TV.

In the interview, first broadcast in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin also said that attempts to create a unipolar world have failed and that the world's balance was being gradually restored.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)