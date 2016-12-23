FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Putin, in letter to Trump this month, sought 'new level' of ties: Trump team
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 4:33 PM / 8 months ago

Putin, in letter to Trump this month, sought 'new level' of ties: Trump team

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a letter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump this month, sought bilateral cooperation and a "new level" of U.S.-Russian relations, according to a copy of the letter released by Trump's team on Friday.

"I hope that ... we will be able – by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level," Putin wrote in the Dec. 15 letter, according to Trump's transition team.

Trump, in a accompanying statement, said he hoped both countries could "live up to these thoughts" rather than "have to travel an alternative path."

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

