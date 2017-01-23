FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says expects to agree date for Trump-Putin phone call soon
January 23, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 7 months ago

Kremlin says expects to agree date for Trump-Putin phone call soon

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2016. To match Exclusive RUSSIA-KREMLIN/HOSPITAL-PLAN Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin viaFile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it expected to soon agree a date for the first phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but that it had no information for now about when the two men might hold their first meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that contacts between Moscow and Washington about the date of the first phone call were being handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It was too early to talk about the details of any possible cooperation between Russia and the United States in fighting Islamist militants, Peskov said. Trump has named defeating Islamic State as a priority for his administration.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

