6 months ago
Kremlin aide says no agreement yet on Putin-Trump meeting: Ifax
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 6 months ago

Kremlin aide says no agreement yet on Putin-Trump meeting: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is not yet an agreement or clear understanding on the arrangements for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Thursday.

Trump and Putin have both said they would like to try to mend battered U.S.-Russia ties, which fell to their lowest level since the Cold War after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.

"There is no agreement on a meeting nor a clear understanding yet," the Interfax news agency quoted Ushakov as saying.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn

