3 months ago
Trump says Russia probe will reveal no collusion with his campaign
May 17, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says Russia probe will reveal no collusion with his campaign

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a special counsel's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would show there was "no collusion" between his campaign and a foreign power.

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know –- there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

Earlier the U.S. Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate possible links between Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia as well as alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

