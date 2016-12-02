WASHINGTON Michigan's attorney general said on Friday he had filed a lawsuit to halt the Green Party's requested recount of the presidential contest in the state, saying the effort would be too expensive and cost millions of dollars.

Bill Schuette, a Republican, said in a statement that recounting all of the state's votes "threatens to silence all Michigan votes for president" and criticized Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein for what he called an "inexcusable" request.

The Green Party has sought recounts of the results from the Nov. 8 election in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, in addition to Michigan. The party has said its campaign is focused on ensuring the integrity of the U.S. voting system.

Even if the recounts take place in the three states, they are extremely unlikely to change the overall result of the election, in which Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Stein, who scored only about 1 percent of the vote, has said the recount campaign is not targeted at Trump or Clinton.

The presidential race is decided by the Electoral College, or a tally of wins from the state-by-state contests, rather than by the popular national vote.

Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win, with 306 electoral votes, and the recount would have to flip the result to Clinton in all three states to change the overall result. In the popular vote, Clinton won more than 2.5 million more votes than Trump, according to the Cook Political Report.

On Thursday, attorneys for Trump moved to block an effort to recount the vote in Pennsylvania and Michigan, Politico reported. The Wisconsin Republican Party has also filed a complaint over the recount effort in that state, it said.

Lawyers for Clinton have said they would take part in the Wisconsin recount effort.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)