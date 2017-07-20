FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 1:28 AM / 31 minutes ago

Trump administration touts plans to reduce regulation

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House June 7, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday touted its effort to roll back federal regulations by targeting a range of government rules ranging from a "paperwork burden on outdoor enthusiasts" to plans to regulate oil and gas development on Indian reservations.

The White House Office of Management and Budget plans to release a fuller update about its de-regulation plans on Thursday.

In a preview released on Wednesday, it said the Department of Interior planned to cut down on paperwork required for using federal lands by people who enjoy the outdoors, "sport fish restoration programs," and Native American tribes.

It also said the Environmental Protection Agency would stop pursuing a "costly and premature" plan to regulate oil and gas development in the Uintah and Ouray Indian reservations.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

