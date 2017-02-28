FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House biofuels order would include incentives for ethanol: source
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 28, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The White House has assured the Renewable Fuels Association that any executive orders changing the U.S. Renewable Fuels Program would include measures to support use of ethanol and biodiesel, according to a source familiar with the discussions between the White House and the trade group.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the group was told the executive order could include a long-awaited waiver that would allow E15 gasoline to be sold more easily during summertime months, a review of how the Environmental Protection Agency estimates emissions impacts of biofuels, and support for a congressional tax credit for domestic producers of biodiesel.

A White House official did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

