6 months ago
White House says no ethanol executive order in the works
February 28, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 6 months ago

White House says no ethanol executive order in the works

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said there was no executive order on ethanol in the works.

Earlier on Tuesday, the head of the Renewable Fuels Administration, Bob Dinneen, said he had been told by a member of President Donald Trump's administration that Trump intended to sign an executive order shifting the point of obligation for blending biofuels away from refiners.

"There is no ethanol executive order in the works," White House spokeswoman Kelly Love said.

Dinneen responded to the White House denial, saying: "There is certainly something in the works, but they’re not going to confirm it until they are ready to roll with it."

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Grant McCool

