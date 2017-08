National Security Agency (NSA) Director Admiral Michael Rogers participates in a session at the third annual Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers is the leading candidate to become President-elect Donald Trump's next director of national intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Rogers met with Trump in New York on Thursday, members of Trump's transition team said on Friday.