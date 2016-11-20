Trump confirms he is considering Mattis for U.S. defense post
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering retired General James Mattis for U.S. defense secretary, a day after meeting with him in New Jersey.
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is under "active consideration" to serve as U.S. Secretary of State along with other candidates, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on "Fox News Sunday."
Romney, who met with President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday, was a critic of Trump during the campaign.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Keith Weir)
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering retired General James Mattis for U.S. defense secretary, a day after meeting with him in New Jersey.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Sunday he was not offended by pointed comments made to him by a cast member of "Hamilton" after he attended the hit Broadway show.
LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama did in Latin America what he tried to do in Europe: tell worried citizens not to draw negative conclusions about the man he once called unfit to serve in the White House, President-elect Donald Trump.