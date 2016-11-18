FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Factbox: The nasty things Trump, Romney have said about each other
#Politics
November 18, 2016 / 8:38 PM / 9 months ago

Factbox: The nasty things Trump, Romney have said about each other

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump refers to former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who lost the 2012 presidential election, as a "choker" at a rally with supporters in Anaheim, California, U.S., May 25, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Even for a 2016 election campaign marked by rhetorical invective, the remarks President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney made about each other in the run-up to the Nov. 8 vote were especially harsh.

Those exchanges make all the more significant Trump's plan to meet Romney, the unsuccessful 2012 Republican presidential candidate, on Saturday. A source familiar with the meeting said they may discuss whether Romney should be considered for secretary of state in a Trump administration.

Here are some of the things, kind and unkind, that Trump and Romney have said about each other.

* "Governor Romney, go out and get 'em. You can do it." - Trump endorsing Romney in February 2012

* "Donald Trump has shown an extraordinary ability to understand how our economy works ... It means a great deal to me to have the endorsement of Mr. Trump." - Romney accepting the 2012 endorsement

* "Dishonesty is Donald Trump’s hallmark." - Romney speaking at a political forum in Utah in March

Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016.Jim Urquhart

* "He was begging for my endorsement. I could’ve said, 'Mitt, drop to your knees,' and he would’ve dropped to his knees." - Trump at a March campaign rally responding to the Romney speech and describing how Romney had sought his endorsement in 2012

* "Think of Donald Trump’s personal qualities. The bullying, the greed, the showing off, the misogyny, the absurd third-grade theatrics. Now, imagine your children and your grandchildren acting the way he does." - Romney's anti-Trump speech in March

* "He failed horribly ... Mitt is indeed a choke artist." - Trump in March assessing Romney's presidential run

* "Here’s what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University." - Romney in March

* "Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist - but I am least racist person there is." - Trump tweet in June

* "I think his comments time and again appeal to the racist tendency that exists in some people and I think that's dangerous." - Romney in a CNN interview in June

* "Mitt Romney called to congratulate me on the win. Very nice!" - Trump tweet five days after the Nov. 8 election

Compiled by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller

