FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Trump to meet Wilbur Ross, possible choice for commerce secretary
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 19, 2016 / 4:24 PM / 9 months ago

Trump to meet Wilbur Ross, possible choice for commerce secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire U.S. investor Wilbur Ross poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a conference at a hotel in Singapore in this September 25, 2012 file photo.Tim Chong

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Sunday with billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, a possible candidate for commerce secretary in the new administration, a spokesman for Trump's transition team said on Saturday.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, will also meet with others on Sunday, including New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and architect of anti-immigration efforts who says he is advising Trump on immigration issues.

A Trump transition team official said a senior appointment could be announced soon.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.