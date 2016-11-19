Billionaire U.S. investor Wilbur Ross poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a conference at a hotel in Singapore in this September 25, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Chong

BEDMINSTER, N.J. President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Sunday with billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, a possible candidate for commerce secretary in the new administration, a spokesman for Trump's transition team said on Saturday.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, will also meet with others on Sunday, including New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and architect of anti-immigration efforts who says he is advising Trump on immigration issues.

A Trump transition team official said a senior appointment could be announced soon.

