Trump says 'making progress' to keep Carrier Corp in U.S.
WASHINGTON U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "making progress" to keep Carrier Corp's heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business in Indiana.
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select Wilbur Ross Jr as secretary of the Commerce Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the deliberations.
Ross, 78, is the billionaire chairman of private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co, which is known for buying up failed companies.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump has not extended an offer to retired neurosurgeon and former presidential rival Ben Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a Carson spokesman said on Wednesday, disputing a report by the Wall Street Journal.
NEW DELHI Nikki Haley may have been born in the United States but her extended family back in India is thrilled that the South Carolina governor has been named by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as ambassador to the United Nations.