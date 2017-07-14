FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
36 minutes ago
Ex-Soviet agent at meeting between Trump Jr., Russian lawyer: NBC News
July 14, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 36 minutes ago

Ex-Soviet agent at meeting between Trump Jr., Russian lawyer: NBC News

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016.Mario Anzuoni/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer in June 2016 was also attended by a Russian-American lobbyist who was a former Soviet counter-intelligence officer, NBC News reported on Friday.

NBC News did not identify the former intelligence officer, who it said had denied any current ties to Russian spy agencies. President Donald Trump's eldest son has said he met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign after he was told she might have damaging information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Eric Walsh

